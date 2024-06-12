Round Rock Evens Series

June 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (35-30) dropped Game Two to the Round Rock Express (33-31) by a score of 3-2, Wednesday at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock scored in each of the first two innings, getting RBI singles from Sam Huff and Dustin Harris to take an early 2-0 lead. The Rainiers started to get back into the game in the third on an RBI single of their own, off the bat of Cade Marlowe.

Down 2-1, Tacoma tied it in the fourth on a ground out from Samad Taylor. It stayed 2-2 until the fifth, when Trevor Hauver used an RBI single to regain the lead for the Express.

The three runs were all Casey Lawrence allowed, working around nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts in his 4.2 innings. He was followed by Logan Gragg and Chris Jefferson, who combined for 3.1 scoreless frames to keep the Express at three runs.

Unfortunately for Tacoma, Round Rock's relievers matched Gragg and Jefferson pitch-for-pitch, as three of them combined to throw 3.2 scoreless innings of their own. With the 3-2 win, Round Rock evened the series at one game apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES: Tacoma scored two runs on just five hits, striking out 11 times. They didn't have a single batter record a multi-hit game, while three of the nine starters struck out two or more times. Casey Lawrence suffered his first loss since May 7 at Reno. He had won four of his five starts since then. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on nine hits and one walk, striking out five over his 4.2 innings.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game three of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 5:15 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

