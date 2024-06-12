Express Earn 3-2 Victory Over Rainiers On Wednesday

June 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (33-31) took game two over the Tacoma Rainiers (35-30) by a final score of 3-2 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Jack Leiter (2-3, 4.24) earned the night's win after throwing 5.1 innings that included two runs, one of which was earned, three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts. Tacoma starter RHP Casey Lawrence (4-5, 4.85) went home with the loss as his 4.2 innings on the mound saw three runs, nine hits, one walk and five Ks. Express RHP Cole Winn secured the final three outs of the game to claim his second save of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock took an early 2-0 lead with one run in both the first and second innings. In the first, C Andrew Knapp hit a two-out double and scored thanks to a single from DH Sam Huff. SS Jose Barrero rounded the bases in the second on a single, stolen base and Dustin Harris base knock.

The game was tied at 2-2 as Tacoma plated one run in the third and fourth. The third inning saw CF Jonatan Clase reach base on a fielder's choice, move to second on an error and score as RF Cade Marlowe hit a single. In the fourth, 3B Luis Urias was sent home as SS Samad Taylor grounded out.

Express 1B Blaine Crim made it a 3-2 game in the fifth inning when he blasted a triple before scoring as LF Trevor Hauver singled.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim hit his first triple of the season and first since July 22, 2023. Crim hit five triples last season, but prior to 2023, had only recorded one since the beginning of his professional career.

The Express bullpen combined for 3.2 shutout innings as LHP Antoine Kelly tossed 1.2 with one strikeout, RHP Daniel Robert threw 1.2 with two strikeouts and RHP Cole Winn struck out one during the ninth inning.

E-Train C Andrew Knapp and DH Sam Huff both finished the contest 2-for-4 at the plate for the team's multi-hit performances. Huff also added one RBI to his line.

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma meet again Thursday for game three of the series. Express RHP Johnny Cueto (1-0, 6.06) and Rainiers RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.17) are currently slated to get starts on the mound. First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. CT.

