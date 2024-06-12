Lawlar Homers in Return, Aces Fall Short 14-12 to River Cats

June 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Despite a 10-hit, 10-walk effort, the Reno Aces (30-34) were taken down by the Sacramento River Cats (40-24) in a 14-12 defeat in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Making his return to the Aces lineup after recovering from a thumb injury, Jordan Lawlar wasted no time making an impact. The Diamondback's #1 overall prospect recorded three hits including a double and his first home run of the season, coming up just a triple shy of the cycle while driving in three runs. The 21-year-old was magnificent in his short time with Reno last season, slashing .358/.438/.612 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 16 games.

Kyle Garlick got the Aces on the board in the first inning with a three-run home run, scoring Lawlar and Adrian Del Castillo for his team-leading 15 th home run. The California native now ranks third in home runs in the Pacific Coast League.

Deyvison De Los Santos extended his hitting streak to 11 games after going 1-for-4 with a 110.7 MPH RBI-double into the right-center field gap. In that span, the power-hitting first baseman has gone 16-for-42 (.380) with three home runs and 11 RBI.

The Aces will look for their first series win over the Sacramento River Cats in Wednesday's matchup, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-6, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 3-for-6, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Deyvison De Los Santos: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Extended Hitting Streak to 11 Games

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.