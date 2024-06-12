Bees Fall in Series Opener in Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees dropped the opening game of their road series against the Las Vegas Aviators on Tuesday evening, bringing their losing streak up to seven games after falling by a final score of 8-4.

To start things off, the Bees handed the ball to the rehabbing Chase Silseth, who joined the team on Tuesday after making two starts in the Arizona Complex League to begin his assignment. The Angels righthander came out of the gates strong with a perfect opening frame, but once the second rolled around, he was swiftly met with a solo home run off the bat of Ryan Noda to lead off the inning. The Aviators kept the pressure up after this, scoring three more in the frame on an RBI single by Hoy Park, a run-scoring fielder's choice from Lazaro Armenteros and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Allen and two in the third on a home run by Armando Alvarez. Silseth exited the game soon after this, departing with a line of six earned runs allowed on four hits and five walks in 2.2 innings of work.

At the plate, Salt Lake's offensive woes from the series against Sugar Land carried over into Tuesday's game, as the team managed to hang just four runs up on the scoreboard. The bats started out well enough, with Jason Martin tagging a two-run opposite field homer in the first to give the Bees the first lead of the evening, but over the final eight innings of the game, their only scores came via a bloop single by Brandon Drury in the first game of his own rehab assignment and a 432-foot home run off the bat of Keston Hiura in his debut with the team after officially signing earlier in the day. The main reason for this was the Bees' struggles to hit with runners in scoring position, as they went just 1-for-10 in those situations and left eight runners on base as a result.

The Bees will now try to even the series against the Aviators up on Wednesday night, with Zach Plesac looking to build off his excellent performance in his last start when he takes the mound at 8:05 p.m.

