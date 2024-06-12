Rainiers Take Opener Over Express

June 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (35-29) scored five runs in the eighth inning to come back and beat the Round Rock Express (32-31) by a score of 8-4, Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

Jason Vosler got the scoring started with a two-run home run in the first inning, his team-leading 11th deep ball of the year. The Express scored a run of their own in the first on an RBI double from Andrew Knapp.

They tied it in the second frame on a sacrifice fly from Jax Biggers and took the lead in the third on another sacrifice fly from Knapp. Isiah Gilliam evened the score at 3-3 with an RBI double in the fourth, but Round Rock regained the lead in the bottom of the frame with a bases loaded walk from Biggers.

It stayed 4-3 in favor of Round Rock until the eighth, when Tacoma struck for five runs to regain the lead. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Luis Urias, extending the lead from two to four.

With an 8-4 lead, Cody Bolton and Joey Krehbiel spun two scoreless frames, earning the Rainiers their 35th win of the year.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jason Ruffcorn earned the win in his Triple-A debut, tossing two innings of scoreless relief. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out a batter. Spencer Packard collected two hits in his Triple-A debut, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a strikeout. Jonatan Clase went 3-for-4 with a run scored and a run batted in out of the leadoff spot for the Rainiers, raising his average on the season to .268.

Tacoma and Round Rock will play game two of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Dell Diamond scheduled for 5:15 PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

