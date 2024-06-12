Bouts at the Ballpark Unveils Exciting Fight Card

June 12, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - Leg Up Entertainment and Ringside Ticket are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated fight card for Bouts at the Ballpark, presented by Bud Light and Subaru of El Paso. Scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28th at Southwest University Park, this action-packed evening will feature two main events that are set to ignite the ring.

In the first main event, boxing sensation Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. (14-0-0, 13 KOs) will face off against a new opponent, Juan Carlos Cordones (14-4-0, 9 KOs), in a battle for the prestigious WBC FECARBOX Super Welterweight Championship.

Meanwhile, in the second main event, Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez (13-0-0, 8 KOs) will go head-to-head with Jose "Tsunami" Saant (15-4-1, 5 KOs) for the WBC FECARBOX Featherweight Championship.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The fight card also includes thrilling matchups featuring local El Paso fighters. Abel "El Zorro" Mendoza (40-0-0, 30 KOs) will take on Angel "El Gato" Luna (19-14-1, 11 KOs). At the same time, Hector Morales (3-0-0, 1 KO) will face off against tough competition in Josh Rodriguez of Albuquerque and Dominic Barry (1-0-0, 1 KO) will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The complete fight card is below.

Gates for Bouts at the Ballpark open at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southwestuniversitypark.com. Don't miss your chance to witness history in the making at this must-see event!

BOUTS AT THE BALLPARK FIGHT CARD

Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez vs. Jose "Tsunami" Saant

13-0-0, 8 KOs WBC FECARBOX Featherweight Championship 15-4-1, 5 KOs

Pico Rivera, California (8 Rounds) Gualaquiza, Ecuador

Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Cordones

14-0-0, 13 KOs WBC FECARBOX Super Welterweight Championship 14-4-0, 9 KOs

Las Vegas, Nevada (8 Rounds) La Romana, Dominican Republic

Abel "El Zorro" Mendoza vs. Angel "El Gato" Luna

40-0-0, 30 KOs WBA Lightweight Championship 19-14-1, 11 KOs

El Paso, Texas (8 Rounds) Yamasa, Dominican Republic

Dominic Barry vs. To Be Determined

1-0-0, 1 KO Cruiserweight

El Paso, Texas (4 Rounds)

Jaime Cuesta vs. Erick Espinoza Leyva

7-0-0, 3 KOs Lightweight 4-1-2, 2 KOs

San Diego, California (6 Rounds) Sinaloa, Mexico

Hector Morales vs. Josh Rodriguez

3-0-0, 1 KO Super Lightweight 2-0-0, 1 KO

El Paso, Texas (4 Rounds) Albuquerque, New Mexico

MAIN EVENT BIOGRAPHIES

FERNANDO "EL FEROZ" VARGAS JR.

Fernando Jr. (14-0, 13 knockouts) is the son of former two-time Middleweight World Champion and 1996 Olympian Fernando Vargas Sr., who had memorable fights with Oscar De Le Hoya and Sugar Shane Mosley. Vargas Jr. is a skilled boxer with one-punch knockout power and like his father, he is an aggressive and ferocious fighter who is very popular with Latino fans.

JUAN CARLOS CORDONES

Juan Carlos Cordones boasts an impressive record of 340 fights with an astounding 300 victories to his name. Hailing from the Dominican Republic, Cordones was a member of the National Team from 2012-15 where he brought home two gold medals at the prestigious Cinturon de Oro tournament in Ecuador, competing in the welterweight division. He clinched gold medals twice at the local Dominican Republic military games establishing himself as one of the top amateur boxers in the region.

NATHAN "EL MORENITO" RODRIGUEZ

Nathan Rodríguez (13-0, 8 knockouts) made his debut as a professional boxer at the age of 16. At only 18 years old he fought on two major International Pay Per View cards, including a 10-round undercard fight with none other than Canelo Alvarez. Now, at 19 years old, and with 13 professional fights under his belt, Rodriguez not only maintains his discipline but also holds on to the goal of becoming a world champion.

JOSE "TSUNAMI" SAANT

Jose Saant (15-4-1, 5 knockouts) made his debut as a professional boxer on March 12, 2015. The 28-year-old, who hails from Ecuador, is known for his relentless speed and formidable power in the ring. Saant went on to be a decorated amateur in international competitions. In 2018, Saant became the WBC FECONSUR Bantamweight Champion. Since his title, he has continued to fight to get to the top of the rankings.

EVENT DETAILS

Date : Friday, June 28, 2024 | 7 p.m.

Location : Southwest University Park, 1 Ballpark Plaza, El Paso, Texas 79901

Main Event : Fernando "El Feroz" Vargas Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Cordones for WBC FECARBOX Super Welterweight title

Co-Main Event : Nathan "El Morenito" Rodriguez vs. Jose "Tsunami" Saant for WBC FECARBOX Featherweight title

Tickets : Available at www.southwestuniversitypark.com, the Southwest University Park box office, or by calling 915-533-BASE (2273).

Official Hotel : Plaza at Pioneer Park | 106 W Mills Ave., El Paso, Texas 79901 | 915-440-7666

Official Breakfast of Champions : Barrios Eats and Drinks | 502 N Oregon, El Paso, Texas 79901 | 915-307-7981

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.