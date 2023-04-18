RoughRiders Downed by Travelers in Series Opener
April 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders threatened in the ninth inning on Tuesday night but ultimately lost a 5-2 series opener against the Arkansas Travelers at Riders Field.
The RoughRiders (5-5) loaded the bases in the final inning, bringing the winning run to the plate. Arkansas reliever Juan Then got Luisangel Acuña to bounce into a double play to end the game and earn the save.
Stephen Kolek (2-0) tossed 1.2 innings for the win, soon after David Garcia got Frisco on the board. Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Garcia ripped a ball to right-center field for a two-RBI double. Garcia went 3-for-4 on the night with his first extra-base hit of the season.
Frisco totaled seven hits in the ballgame, but Garcia's double was the only extra-base hit and the only scoring play for the RoughRiders.
In his third start of the season for Frisco, Jack Leiter (0-1) allowed eight hits and three runs in 5.0 innings. Justin Slaten kept the game close in relief, striking out three hitters in the eighth and ninth innings, but allowed an unearned run.
Evan Carter walked four times on Tuesday. The RoughRiders' outfielder has now reached base in nine of 10 games this season.
Game two of the series is slated for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. in Frisco. RHP Owen White (0.0, 0.00) gets his third start of the season, while RHP Bryce Miller (0-1, 6.30) will start for Arkansas. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.
