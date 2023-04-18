Adam Wainwright Expected to Make MLB Rehab Start for Springfield this Wednesday, April 19

Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that RHP Adam Wainwright is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this Wednesday, April 19.

The Cardinals host the Midland Rockhounds on Wednesday for some Day Baseball with a 12:05pm first pitch. Wednesday is the Springfield Cardinals PLAY BALL Education Day with the Discovery Center. Tickets are expected to sell quickly, so don't wait to get yours. Gates open at 11:05am. Click the link below to order your tickets right now!

Wainwright, one of the most legendary Cardinals in franchise history, holds a record of 195-117 with a 3.38 ERA through 457 games and 390 starts throughout his Major League career, spent entirely as a St. Louis Cardinal. The three-time All-Star is currently the longest tenured active Major Leaguer to appear for the same franchise, and only Stan Musial (22 years, 1941-44, '46-63) and Yadier Molina (19 years, 2004-2022) were St. Louis Cardinals longer than Wainwright. He ranks 2nd among Cardinals all-time strikeout leaders with 2,147 in his career, trailing only the great Bob Gibson, and 3rd all-time with 195 career wins. He and Yadier Molina made history in 2022 as a starting battery for 328 career games, breaking the record of 324 career starts by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers from 1963-1975.

Wednesday's Rehab Start will be Wainwright's fourth time pitching at Hammons Field, following three other MLB Rehab Assignments, one in 2008 and two in 2018.

Friday Night Fireworks, Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday, and more this week!

The Springfield Cardinals host the Midland Rockhounds for a fun-filled six-game homestand this week, starting Tuesday, April 18 - Sunday, April 23 featuring:

- Tuesday, April 18, 6:35pm - Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Wednesday, April 19, 12:05pm - Springfield Cardinals PLAY BALL Educational Day with the Discovery Center. Gates open at 11:05am.

- Thursday, April 20, 6:35pm - Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages all game long for fans 21+. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Friday, April 21, 6:35pm - Friday Night Fireworks. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Saturday, April 22, 6:05pm - Saturday Night Baseball. Gates open at 5:05pm.

- Sunday, April 23, 1:35pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 12:35pm.

Enjoy the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

