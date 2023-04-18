Missions Put Away the Hooks in Extras

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Both starting pitchers lasted five innings without allowing a run. The Hooks offense broke through and took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning. San Antonio evened things up in the top of the ninth inning and the Missions had their first extra innings game of the season. In the top of the 10th inning, Connor Hollis drove in Bell for the go-ahead run. San Antonio takes game one by a final score of 3-1.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander pitched out of a first inning jam. After striking out the first batter, Chad Stevens drew a walk and Scott Schreiber hit a single to put two runners on. Watson recovered and retired the next two batters to end the scoring threat.

Blair Henley was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The former Longhorn was making his 19th career appearance and 7th career start. After a scoreless first inning, the Missions threatened to take the lead in the second inning. Pedro Castellanos began the frame with a double. Daniel Johnson drew a walk to put two runners on base. Korry Howell struck out and Chandler Seagle grounded into a double play to end the scoring chance.

Henley allowed three more hits across his five innings of work. He also issued one walk while striking out six batters. Julio Robaina took over for the right-hander in the top of the fifth inning.

Watson matched Henley and kept the Hooks out of the run column. Watson allowed just one more base hit during his five innings of work. The right-hander issued one walk while striking out five batters. Lake Bachar took the mound for San Antonio in the bottom of the sixth inning.

San Antonio had another scoring opportunity in the top of the seventh inning. Tirso Ornelas started off the frame with a base hit. Two batters later, Johnson reached base on an infield single. With two runners on and one out, Howell flew out and Seagle struck out to end the inning.

The Hooks gained the first lead of the night in the bottom of the seventh inning. After retiring the first batter of the frame, Bachar allowed a solo homerun to Kenedy Corona over the left field wall. His first long ball of the season made it a 1-0 game.

The Missions saved their best scoring opportunity for the top of the ninth inning and tied the game. With Robaina still on the hill, Ornelas reached base on a one-out single. Castellanos collected his third hit of the game and Ornelas advanced to third base. The outfielder came around to score on a wild pitch from Robaina. The Missions loaded the bases after Johnson and Seagle each drew walks. With the bases loaded and two outs, Brantley Bell flew out to end the scoring threat. The game was tied at 1-1.

Former Hooks reliever Nick Hernandez tossed a scoreless ninth inning to force the first extra innings game of the season for the Missions.

In the top of the 10th, Bell was automatically placed as the runner at second base. Luis Aviles Jr. put down a sacrifice bunt against Robaina to move Bell to third base. Hollis doubled down the left field line to give the Missions their first lead of the night. With two outs in the frame, Ornelas drove in Hollis to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the bottom of the 10th, Hernandez remained in the game and Shay Whitcomb was the placed runner at second base. The right-hander issued a one-out walk to C.J. Stubbs before Colin Barber grounded into a fielder's choice. On the play, Whitcomb advanced to third, Stubbs was out at second and Barber reached base safely. J.C. Correa grounded out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 3-1 (10)

* With the win, San Antonio improves to 4-6 on the season

* Hollis: 3-5, 2B, Game-Winning RBI, R (Started season 1-for-27)

* Castellanos: 3-5, 2B (Started season 2-for-29)

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 0-4, K

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch April 19th

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 3-5, RBI, R

* Nolan Watson (Missions Starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, BB, 5 K

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros Prospect): 0-4, 3 K

* Blair Henley (Corpus Christi Starter): ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 6 K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, April 19th. Left-hander Jackson Wolf (1-1, 5.40) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Aaron Brown (0-0, 4.50) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

The Missions will return home on Tuesday, April 25th for a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. For more information on this homestand, visit samissions.com or call 210-675-PARK.

