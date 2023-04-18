Amarillo Symphony Set to Play 100th Anniversary Concert at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN Events and the Amarillo Symphony are excited to announce the fourth outdoor concert performed by the Amarillo Symphony at HODGETOWN, this time celebrating the 100th season of the Panhandle's only professional symphony. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 26, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. with HODGETOWN gates opening at 6 p.m. General public tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24.

The special anniversary show will be led by the Amarillo Symphony's 18th music director, Maestro George Jackson. Jackson was named as the Music Director for the Amarillo Symphony in July 2022 after a national search led by the Music Director Search Committee. The night will also include performances by Randall King. The Hereford native and up-and-coming country artist recently released his major label debut album, Shot Glass, in March of this year. King was named a 2022 Country Artist to Watch by Pandora and Country Now and has more than 120 million global streams to date.

"I am so excited to be playing with the Amarillo Symphony on August 26. We've got some cool stuff worked up for this show and can't wait to see y'all there!" adds, King.

A pre-concert band, and the post-concert fireworks will both be presented by FirstBank Southwest. Jim Laughlin Quintet will entertain the crowd just after gates open for the evening to shortly before the Symphony performance begins so fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy all the night has to offer. The Symphony concert will begin with a flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight and a rendition of the national anthem performed by Eric Barry. Barry will also be singing patriotic favorites and an opera classic. Additionally, the Opera Cowgirls will perform on what will be a spectacular night filled with amazing performances.

"The Amarillo Symphony is thrilled to kick off our 100th Anniversary Season at HODGETOWN," said Larry Lang, Executive Director of the Amarillo Symphony. "We're excited to work with Randall King, along with Eric Barry, and the Opera Cowgirls, presenting a show that everyone will enjoy."

"The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN Events are excited to once again partner with the Amarillo Symphony to host this concert at HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor. "This year's theme, headlined by country music superstar Randall King, along with Eric Barry, and the Opera Cowgirls will be the best concert yet of this series! We could not think of a better way to celebrate the Amarillo Symphony's 100th year in Amarillo than this great show."

Tickets will be available for purchase online through www.SodPoodles.com. Guests can also purchase by phone at (806) 803-9547 or in person at the HODGETOWN box office beginning Monday, April 24 through the day of the event or until sold out. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the ultimate intimate experience for this event, a limited number of on-field, front-of-stage, catered VIP tables with a special conductor meet and greet will be available for purchase. Other fantastic hospitality options for groups are once again available, including HODGETOWN Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call (806) 803-9547 or email groups@sodpoodles.com. VIP Tables may also be purchased at the Amarillo Symphony office by calling (806) 376-8782.

The Amarillo Symphony 100th Anniversary Concert is generously sponsored by Street Toyota, Barnes Jewelry, Physicians Surgical Hospitals, LLC, Sprouse, Shrader, Smith PLLC, and Amarillo National Bank.

