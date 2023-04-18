Wichita Strikes Late to Beat Drillers

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers opened a six-game series with the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday night at ONEOK Field, and for much of the game, the Drillers looked on their way to a game one victory.

After scoring two first-inning runs, the Drillers held the two-run lead behind a strong outing from starting pitcher Landon Knack. However, Wichita got three late home runs to produce a pair of two-run innings and send the Drillers to a 4-2 defeat.

The loss marked the first time this season that the Drillers have lost two straight games. It left Tulsa with a 6-4 record after the first ten games of the year.

The game took just 1 hour and 59 minutes to play, making it the fastest nine-inning game in ONEOK Field history.

Tulsa starting pitcher Landon Knack worked five scoreless innings in the Drillers loss to Wichita.

The Drillers needed only four pitches to take a first-inning lead. Leadoff batter Jonny DeLuca singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, and Jorbit Vivas doubled on the next pitch to put runners at second and third.

After taking a first pitch ball, Andy Pages delivered a sacrifice fly to produce the game's first run. With two outs, Diego Cartaya dropped a single into centerfield that scored Vivas to give the Drillers a 2-0 lead.

They held the lead for most of the night before the three long balls from the Wind Surge changed the outcome.

Wichita had just two hits in the game when Pat Winkel drew a one-out walk from Tulsa reliever Ben Harris in the top of the seventh. After a strikeout, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. abruptly tied the game at 2-2 when he belted his first home run of the season.

One inning later, the Wind Surge plated two more runs to take the lead. Brooks Lee hit the first pitch from Jordan Leasure in the top of the eighth onto Elgin Avenue beyond the right field fence to put Wichita in front.

Two batters later Yunior Severino hit a drive into the Budweiser Terrace in left field to up the margin to 4-2.

It would be the final offensive production of the night despite a two-out threat from the Drillers in the bottom of the ninth. With two outs and the bases empty, Eddys Leonard and Josh Stowers both singled before DeLuca walked to load the bases. Jorbit Vivas worked a 3-1 count before two consecutive called strikes ended the game.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Knack was outstanding in his third outing of the season. The right-hander allowed just one hit in five shutout innings. He walked one batter and struck out two while throwing 40 strikes in 63 total pitches. The outing lowered Knack's season ERA to 0.69.

*The first-inning double by Vivas extended his hitting streak to ten consecutive games. He has hit safely in every game this season.

*The first-inning single from DeLuca ended a 0-13 stretch for the Tulsa outfielder.

*The Drillers announced several roster moves prior to Tuesday's game. Pitcher Jake Cantleberry was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and infielder Kody Hoese and pitcher Jack Little were placed on the Injured List.

Catcher Max Hewitt, who played at Oklahoma State, was activated from the development list.

*This season marks the third year of the Coors Light Propeller Series that tracks the season series between the two rivals that are separated by just 175 miles. With Tuesday's victory, Wichita takes a 1-0 lead in this year's matchup that will feature a total of 24 regular season games.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play their first weekday, day game of the season on Wednesday at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. in downtown Tulsa.

The pitching matchup will feature:

Wichita - RHP David Festa (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Nick Frasso (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

