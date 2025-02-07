Roughnecks Top Warriors

February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, BC - The Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Vancouver Warriors 15-12 in a high scoring affair at Rogers Arena in which multiple Roughnecks broke NLL all-time records.

The Warriors were first on the board scoring two goals within the first two minutes, before the Roughnecks took control of the game and put five consecutive goals on the board from Tyler Pace, Dane Dobbie (2), Haiden Dickson and Ethan Ticehurst. Vancouver stemmed the run with a goal to finish the first quarter however the Roughnecks extended their lead to 9-3 through the start of the second, with Curtis Dickson, Tanner Cook and Bennett Smith notching four in quick succession. The Warriors went on to add six to their tally, with Haiden Dickson adding one for Calgary to have the Riggers up 10-9 going into the half.

Vancouver tied things up to start the second half and it was goal-for-goal through the third quarter with Curtis Dickson securing his hat trick goal and Jesse King and Mathieu Gautier finding the back of the net for their firsts of the night. A Tanner Cook goal had Calgary up 14-12 heading into the final frame. Haiden Dickson was the only goal scorer in the fourth, securing his hat trick and the Roughnecks win.

Curtis Dickson's second goal of the night saw him set another NLL record this season, passing Dan Dawson for 6th all-time in goals scored. He finished his night with three, taking his career tally to 553. Dane Dobbie's 6-point night saw him surpass Gary Gait for 9th all-time in points with 1,166.

The Roughnecks are back in the Rough House next week for a double header over the Family Day long weekend. The Saskatchewan Rush visit WestJet Field on Friday Feb 14th for the Lover's & Lax Party, before a showdown with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Sunday Feb 16th for the Pajama Party. The party is only just getting started at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and for those looking to join the fun all season long, Roughnecks season tickets and Flex Club passes are available! Head to CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets for more information.

