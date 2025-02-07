Albany FireWolves Partner with Lachance State Farm Insurance Agency

February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced LaChance State Farm Insurance Agency as an official sponsor.

"The FireWolves would like to thank the LaChance State Farm Insurance Agency and Erik LaChance for their partnership," said Albany FireWolves' Director of Corporate Partnerships, Phil Bardsley. "It's been great getting to know Erik and his team as they provide the best service to the Capital Region."

LaChance State Farm is the presenting sponsor of the T-Shirt Toss that takes place at every FireWolves home game in the first half. This is always an exciting moment in the game that gets FireWolves fans on their feet.

"The FireWolves are building an exciting brand and a quality lacrosse experience for families in the Capital Region!" said Owner of LaChance State Farm Insurance Agency, Erik LaChance. "I've seen the organization working very hard at charity golf outings, community events, etc. giving back wherever they can. We are thrilled to be a part of it!"

The Albany FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears for Indigenous Celebration Night.

