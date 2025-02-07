Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Roughnecks

February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second and final meeting this season between Vancouver and Calgary: Dec. 28 (road, 14-10 W), and Feb. 7 (home).

- The Warriors have a 23-38 all-time record against the Roughnecks, including an 8-24 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is tied for third in the NLL in blocked shots (14).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (64.0%), minimum 150 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.3 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Adam Charalambides

- Charalambides is coming off of a six-point outing, posting a goal and five assists on Jan. 31 at Halifax. He sits second on the Warriors in scoring (12-22-34) and shots on goal (78), and tied first in assists.

PLAYER TO WATCH - CALGARY

Jesse King

- King leads the Roughnecks in scoring with 45 points (12-33-45) in seven games. His 33 assists sit ninth league-wide and his 45 points are tied for 11th. He's coming off a six-point performance on Jan. 31 at Ottawa, where he scored three times and added three assists.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, February 14 at Las Vegas Desert Dogs

- Friday, February 21 vs Saskatchewan Rush

- Friday, March 7 at San Diego Seals

WARRIORS VS ROUGHNECKS

Vancouver Calgary

10.0 GF/Game 12.0

9.3 GA/Game 12.7

49.8 Shots/Game 49.7

15.6 PIM/Game 10.9

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN1

- TSN 4

- TSN 5

- ESPN+

- NLL+ (outside of Canada)

