Player Transactions

February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Sean Kriwokon on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have released Zack Kearney from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zack Kearney to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.