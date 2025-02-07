Player Transactions
February 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nathan Whittom the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ethan Robertson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)
Check out the National Lacrosse League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2025
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Roughnecks - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Youth Movement Is Building for the Long Run - Albany FireWolves
- Game Preview - Halifax at Philadelphia - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Albany FireWolves Partner with Lachance State Farm Insurance Agency - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.