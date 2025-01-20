Roughnecks Reveal Indigenous Celebration Jersey

National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks revealed their Indigenous Celebration jerseys this week, ahead of their Indigenous Celebration game Friday January 24th vs the Toronto Rock at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Roughnecks are proud to honour the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta by wearing these special jerseys designed by local Indigenous artist Jacob Alexis.

Inside collar has Guts'ists'I (Tsuut'ina), Mohkinstsis (Blackfoot), Wichispa Oyade (Stoney Nakoda) the names of our community, which describes the gathering place where the Bow and Elbow rivers meet.

The Shoulder patch showcases the lacrosse sticks from the Creator's game, along with the names of the traditional territories of the people of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

On the sleeves of the jersey and glove of the logo are seven symbols of "the people" representing the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

The striping on the jersey contains images of mountains and teepees, representing the Indigenous communities within the Treaty 7 regions and landscape.

The jerseys feature Every Child Matters on the chest of the players to also provide recognition and commitment to action to ensure that all children know their importance, and to honour those who attended Residential Schools in Canada, their families, and communities.

The vertical zig zag lines represent lightning, the little circles above the lodges are symbols that are meant to represent spirits, to tell a story about bringing the spirits back to their home fires.

"We are honoured to have Jacob Alexis design this jersey and complete the CSEC Indigenous collection" said Roughnecks Manager of Business Operations, Dustin Edwards. "This jersey truly celebrates the Indigenous culture and the Creator's game. A big thank you to Dr. Tyler White, Richard Running Rabbit, and Jacob Alexis for all their work to make this a reality".

The jerseys will be auctioned off with a portion of proceeds directed to Indigenous youth programming among the Nations of Treaty 7. The jersey auction will be hosted online at www.elevateauctions.com/rnindigenous, from Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, January 28th at 8:00 p.m.

"We are honored to be a part of the jersey design process for all CSEC teams, including the Roughnecks," said Richard Running Rabbit, Recreation Team Lead for Siksika Health Services. "The proceeds from this jersey auction are an important part of how we support our Indigenous Youth in their athletic pursuits, and we are happy to be a part of the Roughnecks' Indigenous Celebration Game".

Replica jerseys will also be available to purchase in CGY Team Store locations across the Scotiabank Saddledome on game day, January 24th.

