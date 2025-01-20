Game Day Preview - Warriors at Wings

January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Philadelphia

10.0 GF/Game 14.7

9.2 GA/Game 13.0

50.8 Shots/Game 50.3

21.8 PIM/Game 15.2

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and Philadelphia this season: Jan. 20 (road) and Apr. 19 (home).

- The Warriors have a 7-12 all-time record against the Wings, including a 2-8 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is tied for fifth in the NLL in blocked shots (9).

- Alec Stathakis is sixth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (60.0%), minimum 150 attempts.

- The Warriors are allowing 9.2 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Kevin Crowley

- Crowley is coming off of a two-goal performance on Friday, and he returns to Philadelphia where he was drafted first overall in the 2012 NLL draft by the original Wings franchise.

PLAYER TO WATCH - PHILADELPHIA

Joe Resetarits

- Resetarits has had a hot start to the season, recording 49 points (14-35-49) through the Wings' first six games of the season. He leads all players in scoring, and is second in the NLL in assists.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, Jan. 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears

- Friday, Jan. 31 at Halifax Thunderbirds

- Friday, Feb. 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks

