Game Day Preview - Warriors at Wings
January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors News Release
Vancouver Philadelphia
10.0 GF/Game 14.7
9.2 GA/Game 13.0
50.8 Shots/Game 50.3
21.8 PIM/Game 15.2
WHERE TO WATCH
- NLL+
- TSN+
- ESPN+
MATCHUP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and Philadelphia this season: Jan. 20 (road) and Apr. 19 (home).
- The Warriors have a 7-12 all-time record against the Wings, including a 2-8 record on the road.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Owen Grant is tied for fifth in the NLL in blocked shots (9).
- Alec Stathakis is sixth in the NLL in faceoff percentage (60.0%), minimum 150 attempts.
- The Warriors are allowing 9.2 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.
PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER
Kevin Crowley
- Crowley is coming off of a two-goal performance on Friday, and he returns to Philadelphia where he was drafted first overall in the 2012 NLL draft by the original Wings franchise.
PLAYER TO WATCH - PHILADELPHIA
Joe Resetarits
- Resetarits has had a hot start to the season, recording 49 points (14-35-49) through the Wings' first six games of the season. He leads all players in scoring, and is second in the NLL in assists.
UPCOMING GAMES
- Friday, Jan. 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears
- Friday, Jan. 31 at Halifax Thunderbirds
- Friday, Feb. 7 vs Calgary Roughnecks
