Wings Win a See-Saw Affair

January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







A see-saw affair ended up tilted in the direction of the Philadelphia Wings on Monday evening at Wells Fargo Center, as they used a 6-0 run to jump ahead of the Vancouver Warriors and held on for a 14-13 win. Mitch Jones scored five goals and added six assists for an 11-point night to pace the Wings, who moved into sole possession of second place in the NLL at 5-2 with the win.

The game was a back-and-forth contest, but in chunks. Jones started off the scoring 2:10 into the game, but Vancouver scored the next three to take a 3-1 win. Philadelphia answered with five in a row, only to see Vancouver do the exact same thing. A late second-quarter goal gave the Wings bookends on the half, and sent the teams to the locker rooms with the Warriors leading 8-7.

Vancouver then scored the first two goals of the third quarter, giving them an overall 7-1 run going back to the second quarter and a 10-7 lead. Just over four minutes later, the Warriors finally took their first penalty of the game, sending the Wings' league-best power play out for the first time. That turned the table both for the Wings and for Joe Resetarits, who had been kept off the goal-scoring chart until then; Resetarits scored with 6:24 left in the third and then added another 30 seconds later to start off a six-goal Wings run. Both Resetarits and Brennan O'Neill completed hat tricks during that stretch, while Mitch Jones added a fourth, and it was 13-10 Wings with 9:20 remaining.

Philadelphia ended up needing every bit of that three-goal cushion. After Matt Beers scored on the power play with 5:07 to play, Jones capped off his five-goal night 25 seconds later. It was crucial, as the Warriors got two more in the span of 32 seconds to make it 14-13 with 1:45 left. But the Wings were able to shut the door the rest of the way.

Resetarits finished the night with three goals and six assists for nine points, while Holden Cattoni posted a goal and four assists and Wings captain Blaze Riorden had three helpers. O'Neill posted his second hat trick, and Tony Malcom and Scott Dominey had the other two goals for Philadelphia.

Nick Damude was stellar in goal, especially in the second half where he held the Warriors to five goals on 27 shots; he finished the night with a total of 43 saves on 56 Vancouver bids.

The Wings are off in Week 9 and will return to action on February 1 when they host Rochester.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.