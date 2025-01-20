Player Transactions

National Lacrosse League (NLL)







The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to the Practice Player List.

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 20, 2025

