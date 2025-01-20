Player Transactions
January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to the Practice Player List.
