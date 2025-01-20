Wings Clip Warriors 14-13

January 20, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors forward Adam Charalambides

PHILADELPHIA - In a game that a bit of everything; lots of goals, multiple lead changes and plenty of drama in the fourth quarter, the Philadelphia Wings were able to grab a late lead and hang on for a 14-13 win over the Vancouver Warriors on a Holiday Monday afternoon game in Pennsylvania.

The Warriors and Wings exchanged the lead five times in this game, with Adam Charalambides leading the way for Vancouver with five goals and four assists for nine points. Keegan Bal also had a big evening, scoring twice and adding six helpers for eight points. Other Warriors to score were Owen Grant (with two for a league-leading nine on the season by a defender), Johnathan Peshko, Marcus Klarich, Riley Loewen and Matt Beers.

Former Warriors forward Mitch Jones paced the Wings with five goals and six assists.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 3-3 on the season and are in eighth place in the NLL standings as the hit the one-third mark in their schedule. Next up for the Warriors, a return engagement with the Ottawa Black Bears (4-2) at Rogers Arena on Friday night, January 24th. Game time will be at 7 PM PT.

