Roughnecks Downed by Warriors

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the Vancouver Warriors Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in their first of a two-game series for the 2024-25 season.

Vancouver were up 2-0 before Tyler Pace found the back of the net for his first goal of the season, with Dane Dobbie tying things up for Calgary shortly after on the powerplay. A string of three Warrior goals saw them take the lead again, Jesse King added one for Calgary, and the visitors took the first quarter 6-3. Dobbie opened the scoring in the second quarter to bring the Roughnecks within two. Vancouver went on a four-goal run through the second before Mathieu Gautier put one in the net for Calgary, with the home side down 10-5 going into half time.

The Roughnecks battled through the third frame. Bennett Smith notched his second of the season and Curtis Dickson added two powerplay goals whilst shutting out the visitors to come back within two on the scoreboard. Calgary were ultimately unable to complete the comeback, with Vancouver adding another four goals in the final frame to secure their win, while Dickson scored a final two for Calgary.

Dickson and Jesse King led the Roughnecks in points tonight with six (Dickson from 4g 2a and King with 1g 5a). Justin Inacio went 17-28 on the faceoff for Calgary. Goaltender Cam Macleod made 35 saves from 48 shots, with the Warriors outshooting the Roughnecks 49-44.

