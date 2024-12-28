Game Prep: Black Bears at Rock

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are in Toronto for their first road game of the season when they take on the Toronto Rock tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tomorrow's game will be a rematch between the two teams, as the Black Bears look to sweep their two-game season series.

In their first matchup, the Black Bears came away with a dominant 11-5 victory in the team's inaugural home opener on November 29. Playing in front of a packed house, the Black Bears kicked off the season with an impressive win.

Jacob Dunbar and Connor Kearnan both recorded hat tricks in their Black Bear debuts, while Zach Higgins put on a goaltending clinic in net. Jeff Teat had a five-point night himself, as well. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Coming into tonight's game, both teams are looking to get into the win column. The Black Bears' last game, which came on December 13, saw them fall to the Buffalo Bandits. On the other end, the Rock are still searching for their first win of the season, having started with a 0-3 record. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Rock match up:

Jacob Dunbar (5) - GOALS - Josh Dawick (5)

Jeff Teat (6) - ASSISTS - Mark Matthews (6)

Jeff Teat (10) - POINTS - Josh Dawick (7)

Jacob Dunbar (16) - LOOSE BALLS - Mitch de Snoo (23)

Zach Higgins (64) - SAVES - Nick Rose (100)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on TSN and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

