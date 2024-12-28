What to Watch for vs. Ottawa Black Bears

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Mississauga, ON - The Toronto Rock (0-3) face the Ottawa Black Bears (1-1) in the second and final regular season between the two clubs. Ottawa took round one of the Battle of Ontario back on November 29 in the nation's capital by a count of 11-5.

Fans can watch the game vs. Ottawa at 7:00pm ET on TSN. Additionally the game is available on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required.

Here's what to watch for in Saturday's matchup.

Following this morning's shoot around, the Rock moved Chris Corbeil from the Injured Reserve List to the Active Roster. Luke Robinson was placed on the Practice Roster to make room for Corbeil's return.

The last time the Rock started 0-3 was 2016. In that season, the Rock started 0-6 before getting a win in game seven and finished the season with a 5-13 record.

The Rock are 3-0 all-time against the Black Bears franchise at home in Rock City. All three wins came against the then NY Riptide.

Nick Rose will make his 125th consecutive regular season start in the Rock net. The streak began on April 23, 2016.

Brad Kri is 7 loose balls away from 1,000 in his NLL career.

Corey Small is now just 2 points away from 900 for his career.

A Rock win tonight will be the 86th for Rock Head Coach Matt Sawyer behind the bench. A win will see Sawyer pass Chris Hall for 9th all-time on the NLL coaches win list.

INJURY REPORT: Challen Rogers, Tom Schreiber, Latrell Harris, and TD Ierlan remain on the IR with lower body injuries.

The Rock will have another bye week to begin the new year and then will have a much-anticipated date with the Bandits in Buffalo on Friday, January 10.

