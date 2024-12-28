Player Transactions

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Raposo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay and Austin Shanks on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Matt Acchione from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Keegan Bell and Matt Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.