Albany FireWolves Fall After Late Surge from Halifax Thunderbirds

December 28, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Albany FireWolves (1-3) started the game strong, but could not stop a second half scoring run by the Halifax Thunderbirds (1-3) as they fell 13-9 at the Scotiabank Centre.

The FireWolves lead 9-3 in the third quarter before a ten-goal run by the Thunderbirds was too much for them to withstand.

Scoring was led by Ethan Walker with 4 points (3g, 1a), Alex Simmons with 4 points (2g, 2a), and Dyson Williams with 3 points (1g, 2a). Will Johansen, Patrick Kaschalk, and Joe Nardella each scored 1 goal.

The first quarter saw the FireWolves score quick goals by Walker, Williams, and Simmons. They would continue to get great opportunities and added two more goals by Simmons and Walker to jump out to a 5-0 lead. It wasn't until halfway through the second quarter that the Thunderbirds would get on the board as they scored three goals in a row with two of those coming on the power play. Going into halftime Albany still led the game at 5-3.

The FireWolves would find themselves on the penalty kill early in the third quarter, but they would score two shorthanded goals in 10 seconds as Johansen scored in transition and Nardella followed it up as he charged toward the net right off the faceoff to make it 7-3. Albany continued to find the back of the net soon after as Kaschalk scored on a give and go in transition and Walker would convert on the power play to bring their lead to 9-3.

Towards the end of the third quarter, the momentum shifted for Halifax as they won several faceoffs in a row, switch goaltenders, and began to convert on offense. The Thunderbirds scored six goals in a row to come all the way back and tie the game at 9-9 as the quarter came to an end.

The final quarter saw Halifax continue their offensive run and score two more goals to take the lead at 11-9. Albany kept fighting and would have several great scoring opportunities but could not convert. The Thunderbirds would score two empty net goals to end the game and defeat the FireWolves 13-9.

The FireWolves return home this Saturday, January 4 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, which honors the life of Tucker Williams who passed away from Burkitt's Lymphoma in 2014. Las Vegas head coach Shawn Williams is the father of Tucker and FireWolves player Dyson Williams is Tucker's brother.

Get your tickets for Tucker Out Lymphoma Night now! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678.

