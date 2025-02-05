Roughnecks Announce 2025 Coaching Staff; Newcomer Tom Cable Added to Coaching Roster

February 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

HOUSTON - Today, the Houston Roughnecks announced its full coaching staff for the 2025 United Football League (UFL) season, led by Head Coach CJ Johnson.

Johnson retained much of his coaching staff, including Eric Price as pass game coordinator and Chris Wilson as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach.

Newcomer Tom Cable was named run game coordinator. Cable previously served as offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2006) and Oakland Raiders (2007-2008), before serving as head coach for the Raiders (2008-2010). He also served as assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks (2011-2017), where the franchise made it to two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. Cable later returned to the Raiders to serve as offensive line coach (2018-2021).

"Tom Cable brings tremendous coaching experience on both collegiate and NFL levels, and we're excited to welcome him to the Houston Roughnecks family," said Houston Roughnecks Head Coach CJ Johnson. "Tom's expertise is going to be a game changer for our run game strategy, and I look forward to seeing him and Eric Price work together to shape the Roughnecks offense this season. Our entire coaching staff is ready to get to work for H-Town, and for all the great fans of Roughneck Nation."

Garret Chachere returns as special teams/running backs coach. Kwahn Drake and Brett Maxie both return as well, serving as defensive line coach and special teams/defensive backs coach, respectively. Zach Shagi returns as quality control defense coach and Jordan Higgins returns as quality control offense coach.

Additionally, Will Lewis will assume the role as general manager for the Roughnecks, after being named to the position in July 2024.

2025 HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS COACHING STAFF

Name Title

CJ Johnson Head Coach/Wide Receivers

Will Lewis General Manager

Eric Price Pass Game Coordinator

Tom Cable Run Game Coordinator

Chris Wilson Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Garret Chachere Special Teams/Running Backs

Kwahn Drake Defensive Line

Brett Maxie Special Teams/Defensive Backs

Jordan Higgins Quality Control Offense

Zach Shagi Quality Control Defense

The Roughnecks kick off the UFL season at 7 p.m. CT Friday, March 28 at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium vs. the St. Louis Battlehawks. The opening matchup between the Roughnecks and Battlehawks is part of FOX Sports debut of FOX UFL Friday - a new night dedicated to UFL action every Friday during the 10-week regular season.

Season ticket packages start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games) and can be purchased at uflroughnecks.com/tickets. For schedules and broadcast details, visit theufl.com.

