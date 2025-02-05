Battlehawks Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

February 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht and General Manager Dave Boller today announced the team's coaching staff for the upcoming 2025 United Football League season, with seven returning coaches and one new addition.

Joining the Battlehawks will be offensive line coach Marc Colombo, who previously served in the same role with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. A former first round pick in 2002 by the Chicago Bears, Colombo played in nine NFL seasons with Chicago, Dallas, and the Miami Dolphins.

Returning in their same roles will be Donnie Abraham as Defensive Coordinator, Bruce Gradkowski as Offensive Coordinator, Martin Bayless as Defensive Secondary Coach, Kyle Caskey as Running Backs/Special Teams Coach, Chris Claiborne as Linebackers Coach, La'Roi Glover as Defensive Line Coach, and Phil McGeoghan as Wide Receivers Coach.

"Last year we took another step forward in making the playoffs, ¬Â said Becht. "I'm excited about the experience we are adding to the continuity of our returning staff as we focus on raising the bar and pursue our goal of winning a championship this season. ¬Â

For the second consecutive season, the Battlehawks finished with a record of 7-3. Undefeated at home, St. Louis scored the second most points in the league (260) while allowing the fourth fewest points (202) en route to advancing to the XFL Conference Championship.

Besides the second-most wins by any team over the last two springs, the rosters built by Becht and Boller have seen 23 players sign NFL contracts, also the second most in the UFL.

The Battlehawks will kick off the second season of UFL action on Friday, March 28, at the Houston Roughnecks before their home opener against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. CT in The Dome at America's Center. Season tickets, suites, and group sales are available now at www.UFLBattlehawks.com/tickets.

