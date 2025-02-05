Michigan Panthers Announce Coaching Staff Ahead of 2025 UFL Season

February 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Detroit, Michigan - The Michigan Panthers announced on Wednesday the coaching staff that will assist head coach Mike Nolan for the 2025 United Football League season.

"I'm excited that we return our entire staff from last season," Nolan said. "We have very good teachers in our group who bring great perspective and energy to our team."

This year's coaching staff will return all eight coaches from the 2024 season. Coaches returning from last season on the defensive side of the ball include defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Collin Bauer, linebacker coach Christian Runza and defensive backs and quality control coach Brock Marion. On the offensive side, the Panthers return offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcel Bellefeuille, offensive line coach Tim Holt, tight ends coach Gary Watkins, special teams coordinator and wide receiver coach Jaron Fairman and running back coach and quality control Jordan Pavlisin.

Steve Kazor will also return for his third season as the general manager of the Michigan Panthers.

2025 MICHIGAN PANTHERS STAFF

Name Title

Mike Nolan Head Coach

Steve Kazor General Manager

Collin Bauer Assistant Coach - Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

Marcel Bellefeuille Assistant Coach - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Jaron Fairman Assistant Coach - Special Teams/Wide Receivers

Tim Holt Assistant Coach - Offensive Line

Brock Marion Assistant Coach - Defensive Backs

Christian Runza Assistant Coach - Linebackers

Jordan Pavlisin Assistant Coach - Running Backs

Gary Watkins Assistant Coach - Tight Ends

