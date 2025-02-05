Arlington Renegades Announce 2025 Coaching Staff
February 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
Arlington, TX - The Arlington Renegades and Head Coach Bob Stoops announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season.
"We are looking forward to a great 2025 season," said Stoops. "My philosophy has been to always surround yourself with good people who have the same goals and work for the same purpose. I feel the return of our coaching staff from last season along with the new ones we brought in is the correct formula of success that the Renegades need for 2025."
Bob Stoops* Head Coach
Rick Mueller* General Manager
Chuck Long* Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Johnathan Himebauch* Offensive Line
Reggie Davis* Running Backs/Tight Ends
Scott Spurrier* Special Teams/Quality Control
Jay Hayes* Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
Marvin Sanders* Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs
Chris Woods Linebackers
Spencer Duncan Defensive Quality Control
* - denotes returning coach
The Renegades have brought back most of its coaching staff from last season, with Rick Mueller returning as the team's general manager. Offensive coaches Chuck Long, Jonathan Himebauch, and Reggie Davis are back on the field, joined by defensive coaches Jay Hayes and Marvin Sanders, as well as special teams coordinator Scott Spurrier.
Arlington has brought in Chris Woods as linebackers coach, who previously held the same role at Temple University, and Spencer Duncan as defensive quality control coach, after serving as a defensive analyst at FIU.
The Renegades will open the 2025 season at home against the San Antonio Brahmas. Kickoff is scheduled for March 29 at 3:00 PM CT and the game will be televised on FOX. To purchase tickets, fans can visit https://www.theufl.com/arlington-tickets
