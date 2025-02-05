San Antonio Brahmas Announce Coaching Staff Ahead of 2025 UFL Season

February 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Brahmas announced on Wednesday the coaching staff that will assist head coach Wade Phillips for the 2025 United Football League season.

"Our staff had great success last season and we're hoping to build upon that momentum," Phillips said. "We established a winning brand of football in our first season together. Our players enjoyed learning and developing under these coaches last season. We created a family atmosphere that our returning players are looking forward to get back to and our new players should embrace quickly."

2024 SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS STAFF

Wade Phillips, Head Coach

Marc Lillibridge, General Manager

Will Reed, Defensive Coordinator

A.J. Smith, Offensive Coordinator

Chris Achcuff, Defensive Line

Derrick Berry, Linebackers

Josh Jones, Defensive Backs

Andre Gurode, Offensive Line

Payton Pardee, Special Teams/Wide Receivers

Marvin Williams, Running Backs

All eight assistant coaches who helped the Brahmas to a 2024 XFL Conference Championship and a berth in the inaugural UFL Championship return.

Phillips enters his second season as head coach of the Brahmas and third straight coaching spring football. He led the Brahmas to a 7-3 regular season record in 2024. In his last two seasons coaching the Brahmas and legacy XFL Houston Roughnecks, Phillips has gone 14-6 with two playoff appearances.

Offensive coordinator A.J. Smith, wide receivers/special teams coach Payton Pardee, offensive line coach Andre Gurode and running backs coach Marvin Williams return to lead a San Antonio offense which finished third in total yards (296.6 yards per game) and fourth in total offense. Running back John Lovett finished 2024 as the UFL's leading rusher in yards per game.

The Brahmas defensive coaching staff returns defensive coordinator Will Reed, defensive line coach Chris Achcuff, linebackers coach Derrick Berry and defensive backs coach Josh Jones. San Antonio's defense ranked first in the UFL in total defense (256.7 yards per game), scoring defense (15.3 points per game), sacks (32) and touchdowns allowed (12).

Marc Lillibridge enters his second season as general manager of the San Antonio Brahmas.

