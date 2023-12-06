Roudebush Returns from IR, Roy Released

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that goalie Austyn Roudebush has been activated from the injured reserve, while goalie Tyler Roy has been placed on waivers.

Roudebush is in his fourth season in Roanoke, appearing in 95 games for the Dawgs since 2020 before being placed on the injured reserve back in mid-November. The six-foot-three netminder has a 45-27-13 record with a goals against average of 2.63 and five regular season shutouts, and is 3-0-1 with a .939 save clip and a 1.73 goals against average so far this year. The Toledo, Ohio native won the SPHL's December Player of the Month honors last season, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the President's Cup playoffs last season after continuing his regular season dominance into the postseason. In 12 career postseason games for Roanoke, Roudebush has a 9-3 record, recording a .925 save percentage, a 2.21 goals against average, and two shutouts.

Roy started in three games for Roanoke after playing in two games for the Dawgs last season. In his three starts in the past week, the 25-year old goaltender went 2-1-0 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average. Roy has also appeared in five games this season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, with a 1.50 goals against average, a .951 save percentage, and a 2-0-0 record. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

