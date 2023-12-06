Marksmen Sign OHL Standout Tucker Tynan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of former OHL standout goaltender Tucker Tynan.

Tynan, 21, made the jump to pro hockey from juniors this fall, and started the 2023-24 season with the Port Huron Prowlers (FPHL) where he has appeared in 5 games and boasts a .930 SV%.

"Tucker is a very athletic goaltender, and he is the ultimate gamer," Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "The bigger the moment gets, the better he plays, and he is a proven winner at the highest levels of junior hockey both at the OHL and USHL level. He has a very bright future at the professional level."

In the OHL, Tynan was rock solid between the pipes for both the Niagara IceDogs and Soo Greyhounds and came away with a 33-27-11 record in the regular season, including a .896 SV%. In 7 post-season appearances, he skated away with a 3-2-1 record, .925 SV% and 2.57 GAA.

Tynan suffered a major injury when a skate cut his leg during a game while in his first season with Niagara and worked his way back to continuing a strong career in junior hockey.

The Chicago native played 1 game last season with the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede and secured the win with a .941 SV%.

In an additional roster move, Conor O'Brien has been placed on IR.

