Jacob Kelly Named Player of the Week

Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is Jacob Kelly

Kelly was buzzing around last Friday night in Roanoke's 3-2 win at Evansville, despite not being involved in any of the three goals scored by the Dawgs. That changed on Saturday, with Kelly netting each of Roanoke's goals in a 4-2 loss to the Thunderbolts. The five-foot-ten winger tucked home a rebound off of a Billy Roche shot in the second period, then helped cut into the deficit in the third period with another rebound finish on a shot by Alex DiCarlo. The Barrie, Ontario native was credited with a team-high seven shots on goal in the road loss.

Kelly is now second on the team with five goals this year to go along with his two assists in 13 games played!

