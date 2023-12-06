Rivermen Release Vadim Vasjonkin
December 6, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that forward Vadim Vasjonkin has quit the team and as a result is no longer with the organization. As such, Peoria has released Vasjonkin.
Peoria will host the Evansville Thunderbolts this Friday at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm. It will be teddy bear toss night as fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to throw out onto the ice after the first Rivermen goal. The first 1000 fans in the doors will receive a free Rivermen stocking cap, presented by Carle Health. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.
Check out the Peoria Rivermen Statistics
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 6, 2023
- Rivermen Release Vadim Vasjonkin - Peoria Rivermen
- Marksmen Sign OHL Standout Tucker Tynan - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Roudebush Returns from IR, Roy Released - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Jacob Kelly Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Marksmen Hit Target with Entertaining, Family-Friendly Games - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Marksmen Hit Target with Entertaining, Family-Friendly Games - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Marksmen Hit Target with Entertaining, Family-Friendly Games - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.