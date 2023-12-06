Rivermen Release Vadim Vasjonkin

SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Wednesday that forward Vadim Vasjonkin has quit the team and as a result is no longer with the organization. As such, Peoria has released Vasjonkin.

Peoria will host the Evansville Thunderbolts this Friday at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm. It will be teddy bear toss night as fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to throw out onto the ice after the first Rivermen goal. The first 1000 fans in the doors will receive a free Rivermen stocking cap, presented by Carle Health. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.

