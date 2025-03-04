Roudebush Named SPHL's Warrior Player of the Week for Second Straight Week

March 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Tuesday that Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for February 24-March 2. This marks the second consecutive week Roudebush has won the award.

In helping Roanoke extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games, Roudebush went 2-0-0 with a 0.96 goals against average, a 0.962 save percentage, and one shutout for the Dawgs. On Friday, Roudebush made 27 saves in the Dawgs' 3-2 shootout win over Pensacola, going three-for-three in stopping shootout attempts as well. The following night, Roudebush notched his third shutout of the season, stopping all 23 shots in a 4-0 blanking of the Ice Flyers.

This marks the sixth time in Roudebush's career that he's earned the league's Player of the Week honors, including the third time in the last four weeks.

Roudebush ranks first in wins (25) and minutes among SPHL netminders, second in shutouts (three) and saves, and fourth with a 2.49 goals against average. The Toledo native also moved into second place in career wins (105) and is now just six wins away from tying the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo (2013-21).

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, March 7 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST in Alabama. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

