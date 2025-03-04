Chase Spencer Called up to ECHL Bloomington

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen defenseman Chase Spencer has earned another call-up to the ECHL, this time to the nearby Bloomington Bison.

Spencer, a native of Georgetown, Ontario Canada, was a key member of Peoria's 2024 President's Cup championship squad with 12 points in the 2023-24 season and four more in the playoffs. This season Spencer has only improved, netting 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games for Peoria.

This will be Spencer's second ECHL call-up this season. Previously, Spencer played in 16 games for the Kansas City Mavericks and basted four points (two goals, two assists) and was a plus-six rating. Spencer is the sixth Rivermen to be on call-up to the ECHL this season.

Before starting his North American professional career, Spencer played for three seasons with the Adrian College Bulldogs at the NCAA-Division III level where he helped lead the Bulldogs to an NCAA national championship in 2022. After his collegiate career Spencer played one year of professional hockey overseas in Sweden's Division 2 league with Backen Hockey Club.

The Rivermen will be on the road in Moline Illinois this Friday and Saturday night against the Quad City Storm before being back on home i ce this Sund ay, March 9 against Quad City at 3:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.

