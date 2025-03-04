Roanoke's Roudebush Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for February 24-March 2. This marks the second consecutive week, and third time this season, that Roudebush has won the award.

In helping Roanoke extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 10 games, Roudebush went 2-0-0 with a 0.96 goals against average, a 0.962 save percentage and one shutout.

On Friday, Roudebush made 27 saves, including four in overtime, in the Dawgs' 3-2 shootout win over Pensacola. The following night, Roudebush notched his third shutout of the season, stopping all 23 shots in a 4-0 blanking of the Ice Flyers.

Roudebush ranks first in wins (25) and minutes, second in shutouts (three) and saves, and fourth with a 2.49 goals against average. The Toledo, OH native also moved into second place in career wins (105) and is now just six wins away from tying the SPHL record of 111, set by Peter Di Salvo (2013-21).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Austin Lotz, Birmingham (1-0-1, 1.98 gaa, 0.949 save%), Tyson Gilmour, Evansville (2 gp, 2g), John Aonso, Fayetteville (3 gp, 2g), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (2-0-0, 1.00 gaa, 0.958 save%), Jake Raleigh, Macon (4 gp, 3g, 1a, +4), AJ Ruskowski, Pensacola (0-1-1, 2.88 gaa, 0.921 save%), and Jack Bostedt, Peoria (1-0-0, shutout, 19 saves).

