Rivermen Announce President's Cup Playoff Tickets Now Available

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have officially announced the sale of the 2025 President's Cup Playoff Tickets. For the 11th season in operation, the Rivermen are playoff-bound in the SPHL after clinching a postseason berth in late February.

All three rounds of the playoffs will feature home games inside Carver Arena at the Peoria Civic Center. Fans can purchase tickets for round one starting at $15.00 per game (Upper Bowl) and $16.00 per game for Pilot House seating. Premium seating begins at $22.00, and Glass-Level seats are being sold for $28.00.

To secure the best price for playoff tickets, fans can act on the "Pay as We Play" option. This gives fans discounted ticket pricing while having their same seats guaranteed throughout the playoffs. Seats for round one through this option range in cost from $14-25.00. NOTE: the "Pay as We Play" option will commit your purchase to ALL playoff games played at home from the first round through to the finals.

For any questions about playoff tickets, fans can call the Rivermen Administrative Office at 309-676-1040.

