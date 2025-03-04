Dawgs Place Manley on Team Suspension, Returning to School

March 4, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has placed rookie defenseman Andrew Manley on team suspension. Manley is returning to Morrisville State College (NCAA-DIII) to complete the remainder of his academic semester. By placing him on team suspension, Roanoke can maintain Manley's SPHL rights for the remainder of this season, and Manley would be available to be placed on the protected list for the 2025-2026 campaign after this current season concludes.

Manley began his professional career on February 26 when he signed with the Dawgs out of SUNY-Morrisville, becoming the tenth former Mustang to join the Dawgs out of the SUNY school. The 22-year-old blue-liner played in each of Roanoke's wins this past weekend against Pensacola during his first pro action. In three seasons at Morrisville, the six-foot-three defenseman notched two goals, 16 assists, and 28 penalty minutes in 69 games played at the collegiate level. Prior to entering college, the Whitesboro, New York native played his junior hockey with the Utica Jr. Comets teams in both the USPHL Premier and NCDC divisions, racking up a total of seven goals, 45 assists, and 64 penalty minutes in 77 total games played over two years. Manley joined the likes of CJ Stubbs, Nick DeVito, Chris Vella, Jordan Carvalho, Matt Beer, Jesse Anderson, Henry Hearon, Curtis Abbott, and Cameron Clark as former Morrisville State players that have appeared with Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, March 7 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST in Alabama. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

