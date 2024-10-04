Roudebush Back Between the Pipes in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that goaltender Austyn Roudebush has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Roudebush enters his fifth season in Roanoke as the franchise's all-time leader in nearly every goaltending statistic, appearing in 128 games for the Dawgs since 2020. For Roanoke alone, the six-foot-three netminder has a 67-33-16 record with a goals against average of 2.63 and seven regular season shutouts. Over the past two regular seasons combined, no other goalie in the SPHL has recorded more wins (49), games played (79), or minutes played (4,485) compared to Roudebush. Last season, Roanoke notched a 25-6-4 record in games that Roudebush received the result. The Toledo, Ohio native was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs after helping the Dawgs win their first league championship in team history, and the 31-year-old goaltender has a 12-5-1 record, a .920 save percentage, a 2.42 goals against average, and two shutouts in 18 career postseason appearances for the Dawgs.

"Austyn has been an absolute workhorse for us during his tenure here in Roanoke," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Roudebush. "The team knows they can count on Roudebush's elite athleticism and competitiveness to keep us in nearly every single game, and he has stolen plenty of regular season and postseason results for us in the past. We'll be counting on Austyn to continue to lead this group between the pipes this upcoming season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

