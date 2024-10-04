Marksmen Add Loven and Moncovich

October 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with forwards Grant Loven and John Moncovich for the 2024-25 season, the team announced Friday.

Loven, 26, was fourth in scoring for Fayetteville during the 2023-24 season, and finished with 38 points (12g+26a) in 42 games. The East Grand Forks, Minnesota, native earned a call-up to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye where he played 15 games and recorded an assist.

"We're excited to have Grant back into the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He was a big part of our organization last year and brings a leadership presence to the team. He is a person and hockey player that we hope our younger players model themselves after."

Moncovich, 26, scored 10 goals and put up 25 points in 47 games last season. The Wilmington, North Carolina, native had a five-point-in-five-game debut in Spring of 2022, and has been a consistent performer for the team since.

"We're glad to have Moncovich back in the family this year," said Sharkey. He's a proven player at this level who brings a 200-foot game and has been a consistent presence on both sides of special teams for us. We are looking forward to seeing him take the next step toward having more success this season."

Loven and Moncovich join defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth, Alex Wilkins and Tyler Love, goaltenders Brandon Perrone and Roni Salmenkangas and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long, Ryan Nolan and Tyler Vanuden on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

Don't miss a minute of the action by becoming a season ticket holder and securing your seat on Opening Night October 19. Visit marksmenhockey.com and click the "tickets" tab to learn more.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.