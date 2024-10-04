Havoc Announce Training Camp Roster and Schedule

October 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced their training camp roster heading into the 2023-24 season.

With training camp officially starting on Tuesday, October 8th, the 20th season of Havoc hockey is right around the corner.

The Havoc's training camp roster boasts a mix of familiar faces and new talent, ready to hit the ice and prepare for the upcoming season. Here's a look at the players who will be attending:

Forwards - Doug Elgstam, Phil Elgstam, Noah Finstrom, Robbie Fisher, Connor Fries, Jack Jaunich, Buster Larsson, Gio Procopio, Benito Posa, Cole Reginato, Zach Tyson, Conor Witherspoon

Defense - Charlie Bedard, Jeremy Gervais, Connor Lovie (Att, Craig McCabe, Martin Mocs, Mason Palmer, Dom Procopio, Charlie Risk

Goaltenders - Mike Robinson, Brian Wilson

For fans eager to catch a glimpse of the team in action, on-ice training camp sessions will be open to the public at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center. Here's the schedule:

Tuesday, October 8th - 10 AM - 12 PM

Wednesday, October 9th - 10 AM - 11:50 AM

Thursday, October 10th - 10 AM - 12 PM

Monday, October 14th - 10:20 AM - 11:50 AM

Tuesday, October 15th - 10:20 AM - 11:50 AM

