Mayhem Sign Rookies Matchim, Hopps

October 4, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that rookies Ethan Matchim and Tanner Hopps have signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Matchim, 22, a defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, is set to make his SPHL debut this season.

Matchim skated in 25 games last season with Sollefteå HK in Sweden in his first professional season, scoring one goal and adding seven assists for eight points.

Prior to his professional career, he spent time in the KIJHL with the North Okanagan Knights, MJHL with the Swan Valley Stampeders, and the VIJHL with the Campbell River Storm.

Hopps, 24, a forward from North Delta, British Columbia, aims to make his professional debut this season.

Hopps has spent the last two seasons at Trinity Western University in Canada, scoring 35 career points (10g, 25a) in 56 games. He transferred to Trinity Western from NCAA division-I Long Island University, where he recorded one assist in 11 games played.

Prior to his professional career, he spent parts of three seasons with the AJHL's Drayton Valley Thunder, scoring 109 points (34g, 75a) in 106 games played.

Matchim, Hopps, and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on Saturday, October 19. Guarantee your ticket for Opening Night today at maconmayhem.com.

