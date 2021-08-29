Romo's Late Double Helps Fresno Knock Down Modesto 10-9 in Back-And-Forth Slugfest

Fresno, CA - In a back-and-forth slugfest, the Fresno Grizzlies (65-36) outlasted the Modesto Nuts (56-45) 10-9 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. The clubs combined for five lead changes, 19 runs, 26 hits and the Grizzlies enjoyed their 11th comeback win of the year. Fresno improved to 33-20 at home, 21-10 in one-run affairs and now hold a two-game lead over San Jose for the best record in Low-A West.

The Grizzlies offense roared for 15 hits with every starter reaching base at least once. Eddy Diaz delivered three hits, two runs and one RBI. One of Diaz's three hits went for a double, extending his hit streak to 10 contests. Drew Romo supplied two huge hits, an inside-the-park homer and the go-ahead RBI double in the eighth. Romo's clout was his sixth of the year and first career tater that stayed in the yard. Julio Carreras and Cristopher Navarro each roped a pair of hits and pooled together three runs and two RBI. Robby Martin added a pair of hits and RBI while Bladimir Restituyo scored once on two hits. Both Colin Simpson and Joe Aeilts tallied RBI singles for Fresno.

The Nuts lineup smacked 11 hits but only one went for extra-bases. Corey Rosier propelled his batting average to .397 after a three-hit evening. He raced home twice and notched one RBI. Eric Jones also had a trio of hits and provided two RBI. Spencer Packard spanked a pair of hits and scored twice while Trent Tingelstad recorded a two-RBI double. Ty Duvall walked three times in the Modesto defeat.

Both starting pitchers (Tony Locey and Sam Carlson) did not factor in the final line after rough outings. Grizzlies' reliever Anderson Bido struck out three in two innings of work. Tanner Propst continued his hot August, not allowing a run. He has a 0.82 ERA over 11 August appearances. Juan Mejia (2-5) relished the victory after a great eighth frame and Blake Goldsberry secured his first professional save after a 1-2-3 ninth. Leon Hunter Jr. (4-1) suffered the decision after giving up the Romo RBI double. Fresno will look to split the series tomorrow at 5:05 pm from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (2-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Eddy Diaz (3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- 3B Julio Carreras (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Corey Rosier (3-6, RBI, 2 R, SB)

- LF Trent Tingelstad (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB)

- 1B Eric Jones (3-4, 2 RBI, BB)

On Deck:

Sunday, August 29 vs Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (1-0, 2.16) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (5-2, 4.83), 5:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Zac Veen saw his 10-game hit streak come to an end despite picking up a sacrifice fly. Veen has enjoyed three hit streaks that have reached double-digits this season.

