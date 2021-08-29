Giants Fall 2-1 in Road Trip Finale

The San Jose Giants closed out their 12-game Southern California road trip with a 2-1 loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm on Sunday evening at The Diamond. The Storm scored twice in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead and held off San Jose for the remainder of the contest to post the victory. With the loss, the Giants (63-39) split the six-game series in Lake Elsinore and finish with an 8-4 record on their road trip.

The Storm's two runs off of San Jose starter Carson Ragsdale in the bottom of the first inning would prove to be enough on Sunday. Jarryd Dale was hit by a pitch to start the inning, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After Matthew Acosta popped out, Joshua Mears hit a sacrifice fly to give Lake Elsinore the early lead. Lucas Dunn was up next and he smacked a solo home run to left for a 2-0 Storm advantage.

The Giants immediately got one run back in the top of the second as Luis Matos led off with a single, stole second and scored on Harrison Freed's one-out single. San Jose though would not score again for the remainder of the night despite several golden opportunities.

In the top of the fourth, Grant McCray was picked off at second base to end the inning. In the sixth, Patrick Bailey led off with a single, but the next three Giants batters were retired. Still down by a run, San Jose loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but failed to score. Consecutive one-out singles from Edison Mora and Ghordy Santos preceded a walk to Luis Toribio putting three runners on base. Jimmy Glowenke then hit a grounder to first base that saw Mora forced out at the plate for the second out before Bailey popped out to end the threat.

In the top of the eighth, Matos led off with a double, but the Giants were unable to advance him past second base as Carter Williams flied out, Freed popped out and McCray grounded out. San Jose then had the potential tying run at third base in the top of the ninth, but could not muster the clutch hit. Mora drew a walk to start the inning for the Giants. Santos' groundout then moved Mora to second before Toribio grounded out advancing the runner to third. Glowenke was up next and he flied out to right to end the game.

Six Storm pitchers saw action on the mound in Sunday's contest with Dwayne Matos recording the win. Matos, who entered the game to begin the top of the fourth, tossed three scoreless innings with two hits allowed and two strikeouts. Jason Reynolds pitched the top of the ninth for his third save of the year.

Ragsdale (7-5) tossed six strong innings with only two runs surrendered for San Jose, but would take the loss. The right-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out seven. Ragsdale retired the final eight batters of his outing. Brooks Crawford (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO) and Clay Helvey (1 IP, 0 R, 2 SO) saw action out of the bullpen.

Matos (2-for-4, 2B) was the only Giants player to finish the game with more than one hit. San Jose out-hit Lake Elsinore by an 8-5 margin, but went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

Luis Matos hit his team-leading 28th double of the season in Sunday's loss to Lake Elsinore

Following an off day, the Giants return to action on Tuesday night to begin their final homestand of the regular season. San Jose will host the Visalia Rawhide (August 31-September 5) and Stockton Ports (September 7-12) during the upcoming homestand at Excite Ballpark. Tuesday's opener is a 6:30 PM first pitch.

