Back to Back Pitching Dominance Gives Storm 3 Game Win Streak

August 29, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







On Friday night, the Storm lost three of their best offensive players. Robert Hassell lll, Brandon Valenzuela, and Euribiel Angeles were all promoted to High-A Fort Wayne, leaving the Storm in serious need of offensive production. Luckily, it has been the Storm's pitching who has picked up the slack.

After last night's shutout victory, the Storm put together another pitching gem to tie the homestand at 3 games apiece. Tonight's pitching excellence was the product of six different pitchers. Jackson Wolf started the game and was ultimately the only one to give up a run tonight. He went 2 innings, fanning 3, and allowing 3 hits. Luarbert Arias would come in relief striking out one in one inning pitched, Dwayne Matos would earn the win as he went 3 innings, surrendering just 2 hits and striking out 2 in a scoreless outing. The next 3 innings were taken by 3 different starting pitchers.

Hazahel Quijada would go just .2 innings as he left the bases loaded with one out in the 6th inning. Alek Jacobs would assist in finishing that inning without giving up a single run. The game was then saved by Jason Reynolds in the top of the 9th as he walked 1 and did not allow a single hit.

On the offensive side, Lucas Dunn continues to impress after being drafted just 1 month ago. His solo home run came after a sacrifice fly gave the Storm the lead 1-0 in the first inning. The Storm would combine for just 5 hits tonight but their two runs proved enough to gain their third straight win.

The Storm do not return to Lake Elsinore until September 14th for the final series of the season! Join us in celebrating this final chance to see some of your favorite players at The Diamond.

