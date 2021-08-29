Quakes Drop Finale, Lose Series

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored the final eight runs of Sunday's series-finale, defeating the Quakes by a final of 8-1 at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia.

The win gives the Rawhide the series-win, their first of the entire 2021 season, as they took four of six in the series over Rancho.

Quakes' reliever Braydon Fisher (3-3) inherited a 1-1 game in the sixth inning, but struggled on Sunday, as Visalia plated five runs and sacked him with the defeat.

Kendall Williams gave the Quakes five innings of one-run baseball in the no-decision.

Rancho's lone run came on an RBI hit from Ismael Alcantara, as he singled home Luis Diaz, giving the Quakes a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Visalia starter Luke Albright.

Visalia reliever Jake Rice (2-1) notched the win in relief, as he held the Quakes to one hit over four scoreless innings.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 31st, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a seven-game series over six days.

On Tuesday, the Quakes (54-47) will send Carlos Duran (2-3) to the mound in the series-opener against Lake Elsinore, while the Storm will counter with Nick Thwaits (1-7). Game time form LoanMart Field will be 6:30pm.

Tuesday will be Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

