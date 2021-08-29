Giants Bats Stymied in 1-0 Loss

The Giants bats were shut down on Saturday night in a 1-0 loss to the host Lake Elsinore Storm at The Diamond. San Jose managed only four hits in the contest and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position on their way to a second straight defeat in the series. The Giants (63-38) fell to 8-3 on their Southern California road trip with one game remaining before the club returns home.

The only run in Saturday's tilt came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Lake Elsinore's Gilberto Vizcarra hit a two-out solo home run to left off of San Jose starter Prelander Berroa. The home run was Vizcarra's second of the series and third this season.

The round-tripper was the only blemish for Berroa during his dominant start on the mound. The right-hander fired seven strong innings with three hits and the one run allowed. Berroa walked two and struck out nine. He had retired 13 of the first 15 Storm batters of the game prior to Vizcarra's blast. Berroa then finished his outing with two hitless innings over the sixth and seventh.

Unfortunately, the Giants could not breakthrough against Lake Elsinore pitching. In the top of the second, Patrick Bailey led off with a double, but was stranded at second when Storm starter Robert Gasser retired the next three hitters on a strikeout, pop out and fly out. In the fifth, Harrison Freed with hit by a pitch to leadoff before Luis Toribio worked a one-out walk. However after Edison Mora's groundout advanced the runners to second and third, Abdiel Layer struck out swinging to end the inning.

San Jose threatened again in the top of the eighth as Toribio singled to start the inning. Toribio then took second on a wild pitch, but with the potential tying run in scoring position, the next three hitters - Mora, Layer and Yorlis Rodriguez - all struck out. Then in the ninth, Luis Matos reached second on a two-base error with two outs, but Freed flied out to end the game.

Gasser (3 IP), Ruben Galindo (4 IP), Ethan Routzahn (1 IP) and Ryan Och (1 IP) combined on the four-hitter for the Storm. It marked the first time since July 10 (vs. Fresno) that San Jose had been shutout.

Despite the loss, the Giants remained seven games ahead of third-place Modesto in the race for the final playoff spot. 19 games are left in the regular season.

The Giants will look to take four of six games against Lake Elsinore this week when the teams conclude their series on Sunday. First pitch at The Diamond is at 4:05 PM. Carson Ragsdale is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

Prelander Berroa pitched seven strong innings with one run allowed in Saturday's loss

