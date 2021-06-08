Rojas Records Winning Run in Rain Delayed Contest Tuesday Night

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Threshers faced their first weather delay of the season but were able to come back to win the game 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning on Tuesday night.

Clearwater (17-14) jumped on the board in the first inning. Luis Garcia drew a walk and then stole second base with just one away. He later crossed the plate on Abrahan Gutierrez's ground ball double through to left field that gave the Threshers the 1-0 advantage.

Tampa (22-9) scored its lone run of the contest in the fourth inning. Carlos Narvaez sent a double into left field and advanced to third on a Chad Bell single. Juan De Leon grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Narvaez to score and knot it up 1-1.

The game was paused for a brief weather delay in the middle of the seventh inning.

After play resumed, the Threshers were able to walk it off in the ninth inning. Nicolas Torres drew a walk to put a man on base and moved to third on a Carlos De La Cruz ground out. García walked to put runners at the corners and Johan Rojas came through with a scorching ground ball that got past the third baseman and gave the Threshers the 2-1 victory.

Tyler Burch (3-2) collected the win for the Threshers. Burch tossed two scoreless innings to close the game. He struck out three and did not allow a walk. Starter Cristian Hernandez did not factor in the decision. He gave up one run on two hits, striking out five and issuing five walks in the start.

The Threshers take on the Tarpons in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night. RHP Mick Abel (0-2) is slated to start for Clearwater. The gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. first pitch on Silver Sharks Wednesday.

